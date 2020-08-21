Kumkum Bhagya Written Update August 21, 2020: Abhi And Pragya Try To Stop A Short Circuit

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Here is the written update of the episode aired on August 21, 2020.

Kumkum Bhagya written update August 21, 2020

The Kumkum Bhagya episode that aired on August 21, 2020, starts as Ranbir shows the money and says that now it is proved that Prachi is innocent. As Pallavi apologizes to Prachi, Prachi says that there is no need for an apology as the situation was such and anyone else would have reacted the same way. Beeji too apologizes to Prachi and Prachi hugs her and asks her to please not apologize. Abhi then asks Aaliya too to apologize to Prachi as she said so many bad things to her. As Aaliya says that her phone’s battery is low and leaves to charge her phone, Abhi understands that she does not want to apologize. Vikram also apologizes to her. Prachi then tells everyone that she doesn’t want anything except for their trust.

Later, Abhi thinks that Rhea is upset as she loves Ranbir. As Rhea leaves from the house, Aaliya too goes behind her. Abhi then thinks that Rhea doesn’t have to be jealous as he loves her only. Then, Aaliya asks Rhea about why she got angry in front of everyone. Rhea then tells her that she tries to keep herself calm and asks why is it that people don’t see the goodness in her. Rhea says that dad and Ranbir’s love is with Prachi. Also, the world’s best mother is with Prachi too. Aaliya then tells Rhea that Prachi’s mom is her own and she will obviously want good for her daughter. She asks her to focus on Ranbir.

Later in the day, Abhi asks what happened. Prachi gets the stick and tells Pragya that she will accompany her to defuse the electric shock. Aaliya then asks Abhi not to go inside and as they feign chest pain, Abhi and Aaliya sit on the car. Abhi then calls Prachi to inform her about the situation. Aaliya sees that Prachi and Pragya are coming out in order to move the wire with the stick, and panics. She says that she can’t breathe just to gain their attention. As Abhi gets down the car, Aaliya keeps her hand on her eyes. When Abhi says that short circuit stopped, Aaliya says that she doesn’t want Bhai to meet Pragya.

