'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update July 30, 2020: Pragya Tells Abhi Name Of Her Daughter

The episode of Kumkum Bhagya starts with Beeji taking Mrs Chaubey to meet the guests. Dushyant calls Ranbir and tells them that they are waiting for him. Mr Chaubey asks Ranbir to touch Dushyant's feet and take his blessings. Dushyant tells Ranbir to keep Maya happy. He also warns him not to hurt Maya and always keep her happy. Ranbir agrees and goes to meet Aryan.

Meanwhile, Prachi dries Meera's saree. Meera thinks Prachi is helping her. She thinks Prachi wants to break Ranbir's wedding with Maya and help Riya. Meera asks Prachi the reason behind her helping Ranbir. Prachi says Ranbir saved her many times and recollects the moments. Prachi tells her that she used to think of him as arrogant but she later realised that he was actually good at heart. Meera tells her that many friends turn out to be life partners in life. Meera thinks that Prachi does not love Ranbir and thus she is out of Riya's way.

Ranbir thanks Aryan for saving him and also informs that Prachi told Maya that she won't break her relationship with him. He asks Aryan the reason he saved him, to which Aryan replies that he loves him. Ranbir says that he will completely focus on Prachi once Maya is out of his way. Meanwhile, Prachi is on a call and asks Rahul to come with them in a Sardar attire, but Mr Chaubey stops him.

On the other hand, Abhi thanks Pragya and says that it was good she distracted him or he would have gone crazy with everything going on. Pragya tells him that God sent her to help him. Abhi confesses to Pragya and tells her that he missed her. Pragya tells him the lift has become her favourite place to hang out. The technicians check the lift and say that it has gone on automatic mode and they must bring the two people down or they won't be able to save them. They rush to open it when Mr Chaubey identifies Rahul as Bunty and tell that he made Maya cry by giving her lehenga to someone else.

Just then, while Maya mingles with Ranbir's family, Abhi asks Pragya to start a new life with him. Abhi asks Pragya the name of his daughter when the lift loses balance and starts going downwards with speed. Abhi and Pragya sit down and scream for help.

