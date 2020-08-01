'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update July 31, 2020: Prachi Helps Rahul Propose To Maya

The episode starts with Beeji and Mrs. Chaubey having a discussion. Pallavi enters the scene and soon notices Beeji winking her eye, she questions the matriarch about the same. Beeji says that it has been winking since morning and orders Pallavi to get some juice for Mrs. Chaubey. Soon this little discussion turns into a full-blown fight between Pallavi and Beeji.

Kumkum Bhagya written update

On the other hand, Pragya and Abhi are stuck in a lift. Soon Pragya notices that some wires have started burning and also notices smoke. Both Abhi and Pragya started shouting and screaming, calling for help. While Abhi and Pragya are in a life and death situation, Rahul with the help of Prachi and Ranbir is planning to convince Maya to marry him. Prachi then starts to help Rahul to sound more convincing while proposing Maya.

Ranbir is observing Prachi as she helps Rahul, he soon decides to propose to Prachi similarly and woo her. Prachi realises that Rahul is ready, she tells Ranbir to be around Dushyant and Mr. Chaubey and monitor the entire situation. This move will also make sure Ranbir is not around Maya when she elopes with Rahul.

Also read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update July 30, 2020: Pragya Tells Abhi Name Of Her Daughter

Prachi then decides to call Pragya. But Pragya and Abhi are still stuck in the lift. The manager of the building says he is trying to get help and get them out of the lift. Abhi, on the other hand, is trying to calm Pragya down and tells her not to keep talking as she might inhale all the smoke. This simple conversation between the two turns into a small romantic moment. But this moment only lasts for a few seconds as they start bickering once again.

As the manager tries to open the lift door and Abhi tries to help him, Pragya faints. Abhi tries to lift Pragya but then decides to let her lie on the floor and starts opening the lift door again. But the moment the door opens, Abhi faints. As Pragya and Abhi suffer due to this incident, Prachi is still engaged in helping Rahul propose Maya.

Also read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update July 29, 2020: Prachi Won't Break Her Relation With Ranbir

As Prachi is trying to figure out a way to get Maya to Rahul’s room, Shahana bumps into her and asks about Rahul. Prachi tells Shahana that she has handled everything and how maa (Pragya) will help them. On the other hand, Mrs. Chaubey tells Maya to save Beeji from Pallavi. Beeji and Pallavi are still fighting and bickering.

Prachi soon realises that Maya will never listen to her and hence will not come with her to the room. She messages Ranbir to help her escort Maya. When Prachi and Ranbir enter the room, Rahul misunderstands Prachi for Maya and proposes to her. Ranbir gets jealous and soon Prachi clears the air and tells Rahul that Maya does not trust her enough. She tells Ranbir to call Maya to the room so that Rahul can execute his proposal plan. On the other hand, because of the lift incident, Pragya and Abhi are in the hospital. The nurse checks Pragya’s pulse and says that she is okay but Abhi’s pulse turns out to be irregular and the doctor says this is not a good sign.

Also read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update July 28, 2020: Pragya & Abhi Get Stuck In A Lift

Also read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update July 27, 2020: Prachi Convinces Rahul

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.