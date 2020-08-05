'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update August 4: Maya Elopes With Rahul Leaving Everyone In Shock

The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya starts with Mrs. Chaubey coming to Maya and asking what is she thinking. Maya tells her the status and money are important in life. Mrs. Chaubey then tells her not to back off from her words. She then threatens her with no money and status and tells her that is up to her to decide what she wants. Maya tells her that she has decided and tells her that she wants Ranbir to open the car door for her.

She then tells her that she had decided to choose her parents’ respect and added that if she would have married him, then she would have to take her parents’ help which she would not have been able to do. She then says that her aunt is calling her and asks if she can call her and Maya tells her she can do it.

Rahul comes to Maya and tells her to cover herself with chunari, but Maya refuses to come. Rahul is shocked by this and tells about this Prachi, Ranbir, Shahana and Aryan. Prachi tells that she has a plan and lays it downs for Ranbir. Ranbir then tells that they do not have time to think about it and ask Rahul to die.

Rahul tells them not to say so and asks adds that he came there to elope with her. Prachi asks him why h loves Maya and why can’t he act like he is going to die. Ranbir then tells him to pretend that he has committed suicide and this will lead Maya to think that he loves her so much and it will make her elope with him. Prachi also gives examples of Heer, Ranjha, Shirin, Farhad and asks him to pretend that he is dead so that Maya comes running and stops him.

Ranbir tells him that he near Rahul and will see if the plan is executed well. Prachi then asks Rahul to write a note for May where he expressed that she should elope with him. They all wish luck and leave. Shahana by then comes to Maya and asks her to come with them, and tells her that she has to dance with Ranbir. Maya asks her to give her some dance some steps. Prachi comes where they are standing and tells them that a guy is trying to take his own life.

Maya says nobody shall die during her sangeet ceremony. Prachi tells that she tried to stop the mand, but he said that his girlfriend has refused to go with him and that is why he is doing it. Shahana asks the name and Prachi pretends to recollect the name and says, Rahul. Maya runs to him after hearing the name. They go inside the room and sees that Rahul is calling for help. Ranbir asks him to act and Rahul acts like suffocating and while this happens Ranbir and Aryan hold Rahul.

Ranbir then tells him that they had asked him to act, and not to die in reality and opens one knot. Just then Maya comes into the room and sees Rahul hanging to the ceiling and table under his legs. Maya is worried about Rahul. Ranbir diverts her attention and in the meantime, he throws a knife on the dupatta to tear it. Rahul falls down. Maya helps him get up.

Rahul tells her that he wants to die and she should leave him alone. Maya says no. Rahul says he can’t live without her and Maya replies to him by saying that she also loves him. Rahul asks him why can't she stay with him then. He says that if you love him truly then she will come with him and they shall elope. He also added that if she does not come then he will die.

Maya gets ready to go with him. Rahul asks him to write a letter to her family informing them that she is going with him, and they should not worry. Ranbir, Aryan, Prachi and Shahana come to the room to get Maya and just find the letter. They find Maya’s letter and are happy to see that she has gone. Ranbir and Prachi hug each other. Ranbir tells everyone to go and tells Aryan that his brother will not get married now.

Aryan then tells him to see how Maya’s family would react after seeing the fake letter. Ranbir brings the letter and shows it Vikram. Vikram is shocked to see this. Dushyant asks Mr. Chaubey if Ranbir is up to something. He then tells that if he does something then he will face bad things. Vikram and Ranbir come to Dushyant and Ranbir tell him that the sangeet ceremony can not happen. Dushyant says he will change the songs but Ranbir says that the marriage can’t happen.

Dushyant takes out the gun and aims at Ranbir. Ranbir is scared and asks what is this. Dushyant says that she wants to marry her, but she does not want to marry him. Mr. Chaubey asks what is he saying. Ranbir replies to him and says that Maya wants to want to marry him and also makes fun that she eloped with someone else. He tells them that she wrote a letter and has told her family that she is eloping with someone. Mr. Chaubey, his wife and Dushyant are all shocked. Dushyant reads the letter. But Prachi says she will read the letter and takes the letter from his hand. Prachi reads the letter and Ranbir acts to cry, hearing the letter.

