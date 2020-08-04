'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update August 3, 2020: Abhi Is Out Of Danger

In the last episode, Prachi asks Ranbir to get Maya inside the room where Rahul is already waiting for her because she loves him. Prachi makes Rahul agree for their plan. Meanwhile, Abhi and Pragya are at the hospital, and their condition is getting worse. Nurses and doctors inform that Pragya’s pulse is fine, but Abhi’s pulse rate is not good and he needs to recover early. Read what happened next in the below-written update.

Kumkum Bhagya Written Update - Aug 3, 2020

The episode starts with Ranbir calling Maya to meet in him the room, but when she comes to the room, she notices Rahul there. Doctors get worried on seeing Abhi’s condition worsening as his pulse rate is dropping. Meanwhile, Abhi’s hand touches Pragya’s hand and he reminisces their memories and flashbacks, which brings his heartbeat to normal. Doctors inform that Abhi’s heartbeat came to normal once his hand touched Mrs Mehra. On the other side, Maya is shocked on seeing Rahul in the hospital and asks him, why was he there.

Then Rahul says that previously he left her because of her dad’s threat, but not this time. Maya said that, why didn’t he inform her earlier. He said that he was scared of her father, but now he has realized that he loves her a lot and asks her to elope with him as he cannot stay without her. Prachi and Ranbir are seeing them from a hiding spot and smile looking at them. Prachi and Ranbir share a romantic moment and he asks her about his first crush. Then Prachi gets angry on him for asking such questions at this time. While Ranbir tells her about his first crush being a school teacher and tells the story. Prachi gets angry and leaves but Ranbir stops her and asks her not to leave her and go as she cannot lose her friendship with her.

Meanwhile, Rahul proposes Maya and asks her to run with him, but she refuses to come with him, as it is very late. Rahul tries to convince Maya to elope with him, and Maya then takes his hand and they are ready to elope. And Mrs Chaubey enters the room with gifts when Maya asks Rahul to hide. Mrs Chaubey enquires Maya what is she doing in the room, she replied that she was feeling dizzy and hence came here. Mrs Chaubay searches for water and then notices Rahul in the room through the mirror and she asks Maya to have water and goes out. Rahul escapes from the room in Sardar getup, and Maya also thinks about leaving with Rahul. Mr Chaubey brings water for Maya and notice Rahul in the room, but ignore and goes out. Then he comes in gain and narrates a story to Maya about how he and her mother married each other with their parent’s blessings, and they are always happy. He then says that Ranbir is good for her.

Meanwhile, Aryan calls Ranbir and informs that everything is done. And Ranbir and Prachi go to the room and ask what happened. Rahul informs them that Maya is ready and agrees to elope with him. All of them get excited and also start congratulating him and asks him to run with her. Rahul says if someone sees them on the bike then it can be risky. And then, Prachi gives Ranbir's car keys to Rahul to elope with her. Rahul says that it would be great if Maya changes her clothes as otherwise, someone will catch her. Aryan gives his mom’s chunni to Rahul. Rahul says start your drama after 15minutes, once I elope with Maya. Prachi, Ranbir, Aryan, Shahana cheers for their victory.

