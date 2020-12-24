'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Dec 23: Pragya Collides With Abhi; Rhea Gives An Ultimatum

Kumkum Bhagya's December 23 episode begins with Pragya asking Sarita to help her select an outfit for Abhi and Meera's engagement ceremony. Sarita says to Pragya that she knows she is upset with Abhi's alliance. To which Pragya replies that Abhi is happy as he is getting married to Meera while Prachi enters the scene. Pragya leaves and Prachi plans to talk to the former, but Sarita asks her not to as Pragya is angry right now.

Kumkum Bhagya December 23 episode

Pragya comes to attend the engagement ceremony

Later, Sarita asks Prachi to complete her work and get ready for the engagement. As the mother-daughter duo reach the venue, Mithali rushes and informs Aliya about their arrival. Pragya greets everyone and gives a formal introduction of Prachi to everyone. However, Aliya interrupts to insult Pragya and Prachi by mentioning their broken relationship with Abhi. Meanwhile, Pragya argues and claps back at her.

Pragya collides with Abhi

Later, Abhi enters but his outfit gets ruined as he collides with a waiter. Pragya offers help to Abhi in selecting another outfit, to which, Abhi agrees. Meanwhile, Pallavi asks Vikram to not disturb Ranbir and Prachi today as he is going to break her heart today. On the other hand, Pragya selects a couple of clothes, but Abhi likes none.

Rhea gives an ultimatum to Ranbir

Ranbir comes and takes Rhea aside to talk to her. Ranbir asks Rhea to announce their alliance until he tells Prachi about it as he does not want Prachi to learn the truth from somewhere else. Later, Rhea says that she wants Ranbir to clear out everything with Prachi, or she will tell Prachi. Meanwhile, Aliya feels happy as she assumes that the mother-daughter duo will return home today with a broken heart.

Pragya pretends to be happy

Back in Abhi’s room, he holds Pragya and asks her if she doesn’t want Abhi to marry Meera. To which, Pragya says that she is happy as Abhi is marrying Meera and leaves. As the episode comes to its end, Abhi listens to Pragya saying that she is happy with her husband's marriage.

