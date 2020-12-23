'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update | Dec 22: Pragya Sees Abhi And Meera's Wedding Card

Kumkum Bhagya December 22 episode begins with Pragya asking Abhi whether he is really getting married to Meera to which Abhi replies that even Pragya wanted him to marry her as she hates him. Pragya then thanks Abhi to personally come and invite her for his wedding and also addresses him as Mr Mehra. Abhi then addresses her as Pragya Ji and urges her to attend the wedding. She then says that she will dance at his wedding until she faints. Read ahead to get Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 22.

Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 22

Prachi confronts Abhi about the wedding

When Prachi comes to know about Abhi and Meera’s wedding plans, she goes to Abhi and asks him why he is doing this to her mother as she always thought that he would come to her one day. Abhi then says that he had searched for her and her mother all this while and she never tried to reach him. He also says that he is getting married because of Rhea, Prachi and Pragya.

Pragya cries and tears down the wedding card

As Abhi leaves, he cries and throws his wallet on the road while Pragya cries at her place and tears the card into pieces and burns it. Abhi later comes and gets his wallet and leaves. Meanwhile, Prachi goes to Sarita and says that Abhi was marrying Meera because of her and Rhea. Sarita then asks her not to stay quiet and counter-attack Rhea when she says anything to her.

Abhi asks Meera to take care of Pragya

Meanwhile, Aaliya and Meera are talking when Abhi arrives. He says that he has invited Pragya to their wedding and asks Meera to take good care of Pragya as she will be a special guest. Rhea then worries as she doesn’t want Pragya at the wedding.

Dadi urges Pragya to stop Abhi

Prachi then goes to Pragya and says how she has always told her that her father was the best and how she respects him to which Pragya says that it has been 20 years. As they talk, Dadi arrives and asks Pragya to stop Abhi from getting married but she asks her to let it happen as it isn't in their destiny to unite.

Abhi worries about getting married to Meera

Ranbir makes Pallavi have her dinner and later she asks him to sleep. Then, Ranbir meets Aryan and says that he cannot hurt Prachi as Pallavi told him to stay away from her. He then makes a plan to make Prachi hate him. Later, when Vikram comes to know this, he asks Pallavi to let Ranbir marry Prachi but she refuses as she wants him to marry Rhea. Meanwhile, Abhi worries about getting married to Meera when he still loves Pragya.

