'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update December 18: Abhi Is Shot By A Goon

Kumkum Bhagya is a television daily soap that is aired on Zee TV and is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It has been on air for more than five years now and has a massive fan following. The show stars Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia in the lead.

In the episode aired on December 17, 2020, we saw that Prachi volunteered to find the keys while Inspector Saho arrived at the scene. Ramnik asked Prachi about the keys. Goga Bhai threatened one of the thieves over a phone call. Read further ahead for Kumkum Bhagya written update for December 18, 2020, and see what happens next.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya's Mugdha Chaphekar Shares Photo With On-screen Mother Sriti Jha; See Here

Kumkum Bhagya written update December 18, 2020

Prachi took a stand for Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya December 18 episode starts with Tony, who was unable to find the keys. Upon asking Abhi for the keys, goons realize that maybe his daughter lied and later found the keys. Rhea was worried about why Abhi hadn’t returned and blamed Pragya asking why did she let him go. Prachi took a stand for Pragya saying that Rhea shouldn’t always blame Pragya for everything.

Also read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Dec 16: The Robber Aims His Gun At Abhi And Pragya

Riya blamed Sahana

Rhea asked Prachi not to get in between Pragya and her as she didn’t care about Abhi. During this conversation, Sahana asked them to not argue amongst themselves. Rhea again asked her to stay away from the matter and blamed Sahana for her bad behaviour towards her. At that time, Pragya tried to calm the situation.

Abhi’s return

While there is an argument going on between the ladies, Abhi returned. Prachi and Rhea welcomed him with love. Tony thanked Abhi and Prachi for the neckpiece. While they were about to leave, Rhea was fussing about her bag and Tony asked her to leave her bag with him. Abhi tried to explain the two of them and Tony pushed him hard.

Also read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' December 17 2020 Spoiler: Pragya Risks Her Life For Rhea

Abhi got shot

Ranbir, Meera, Aliya and Aryan rushed towards the mall. Angrily, Rhea was hitting the goons. Abhi got a gun from one of the goons' hands and asked everybody else to drop their guns. They did the same and later, one of them shot Abhi.

Also read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' December 16, 2020, Spoiler: Abhi, Pragya And Rest Get In Deep Trouble

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.