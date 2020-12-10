'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update for December 9, 2020: Abhi Informs About His Marriage

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on December 9, 2020. Read Kumkum Bhagya written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Kumkum Bhagya written update Dec 9, 2020

Kumkum Bhagya December 9 episode starts as Abhi asks Pragya to not compare Meera with Tanu. Abhi says that Meera is very sweet, nice, takes very good care of Rhea and respects Abhi. Abhi says that Meera is not a gold digger like Tanu and asks Pragya to not say bad things for Meera. Pragya asks Abhi to tell her the reason why Abhi decided to marry Meera. Pragya tells Abhi that he can never change. Abhi says that he is marrying Meera because of Pragya.

Just as Pragya is about to leave, Abhi says that if Pragya would have shown some love towards Rhea then this thing wouldn’t have happened. Pragya says it is enough as to how can Abhi even say that Pragya doesn’t love Rhea. Abhi says that Pragya has broken Rhea’s heart as Rhea used to love Pragya but Pragya filed an FIR against her. Pragya says that she didn’t do anything like that. Pragya and Abhi continue arguing with each other and Abhi ends up inviting Pragya for his engagement with Rhea.

Just as Abhi comes back to the Mehra house, he informs everyone that he wants to get engaged with Meera day after tomorrow. Dadi asks Abhi to rethink his decision as what he is doing will never keep him happy. She says Pragya is the daughter-in-law of this house and Abhi can’t marry Meera. But, Abhi says that his decision is final and he will be marrying Meera next week. Abhi asks Aaliya to get the wedding cards printed as he wants to give the first invitation to Pragya. Abhi goes to his room and thinks about Pragya. Pragya too is thinking about Abhi, as the two starts crying. Stay tuned to know about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode update.

