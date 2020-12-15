'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update for Dec 14, 2020: Pragya And Abhi Meet At Jewellery Store

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on December 14, 2020. Read Kumkum Bhagya written update further ahead to know what happened in the latest episode.

Kumkum Bhagya written update

Kumkum Bhagya December 14 episode starts as Pragya asks God about what he wants her to do. She thinks about how can she meet Abhi as he is marrying someone else. Just as Pragya thinks all this, Meera comes in front of her. Both Pragya and Meera start to think about the time when Abhi told them about each other. As Meera is about to go from there, Pragya says "thank you" to Meera for taking care of Rhea. Pragya says that she can’t return Meera’s debt, but asks Meera if Pragya can be of any help to her. Pragya sees Abhi coming and Chadariya starts to play in the background. Meera looks at Pragya looking at Abhi.

Ranbir goes to Aaliya’s office but Aaliya is not there. Ranbir thinks about telling the truth to Prachi as he can’t hide it anymore. Just as Ranbir is about to call and message Prachi, the network of the phone goes away. But, Ranbir decides that he will have to tell Prachi anyhow.

Abhi gets Pragya to the washroom and locks the door from inside. Just as Pragya insists to go outside, Abhi says that Pragya has done enough now and asks her to stop. Pragya says “I am sorry” as she is the one who shall stop as she is the one who asked Abhi to return in her life. She says that she was the one who wanted to Abhi and wanted to start afresh with him. Just as Pragya asks Abhi not to worry as she will not come in between his marriage, Abhi says that if Pragya "shows her right on him..." and then stops. Pragya thinks that will Abhi stop his marriage if she asks him to. Abhi thinks that Pragya should just ask once. Both of them think of their romantic moments and Allah Wariyan starts playing in the background. Pragya and Abhi look at each other. Stay tuned to know about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode update.

