'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Dec 25: Ranbir Confesses Prachi; Rhea Calls It A Fake Story

Kumkum Bhagya's latest episode, which aired on December 25, starts with Rhea listening to Prachi and Ranbir's conversation but is unable to locate them as Shana had locked the room from outside. Rhea goes downstairs to find the whereabouts of Ranbir. Meanwhile, Prachi asks Ranbir to tell her the reason why he is ignoring her. Intoxicated Ranbir, who reminisces her mother's words, confesses his to Prachi. However, he cries in pain and gets unconscious.

Kumkum Bhagya written update December 25

Ranbir suffers the pain in silence

On the other hand, Shana informs Aryan that she has locked Ranbir and Prachi in the room. Aryan starts worrying that Prachi will be heartbroken if she learns that owing to Pallavi's health conditions, Ranbir agreed to marry Rhea. They both rush to the room. Meanwhile, Rhea opens the door of the room and is furious seeing unconscious Ranbir with Prachi on the bed. She immediately pushes Prachi away from Ranbir and starts accusing her of using cheap tricks to ensure her wedding with Ranbir.

Rhea breaks Prachi's heart

In an attempt to throw facts on Rhea's face, Prachi says that Ranbir is engaged to her and she does not need to woo Ranbir. Rhea argues with her and reveals that her engagement with Ranbir is fixed. Shahana backs up Prachi and says that Ranbir agreed for the wedding only because of Pallavi's health conditions. Rhea claps back at her and says that it's a fake story. She also adds that Ranbir used Prachi like a tissue.

Three hearts cry amid the celebration

After having a war of words, Shahana and Prachi leave while the weather changes and there is a power cut. Daadi says to Saritha that whenever something wrong happens, God sends the signs. On the other hand, heartbroken Prachi, Pragya and Abhi cry. Pragya gets a flashback when Abhi promised her that he will not marry anyone, even if she dies. Meanwhile, Aryan too supports Prachi and argues with Rhea.

Robbers in Mehra's house

With the help of Goga Bhai, the robbers plan to enter the Mehra's house as waiters. They plan to target Meera. Meanwhile, Meera goes to Abhi and says that she cannot wear the necklace as it is too expensive. Abhi requests Meera to wear it for the sake of Rhea's happiness.

