Kumkum Bhagya Written Update Dec 28: Pragya's Anger Melts Down; Shahana Confronts Ranbir

Kumkum Bhagya's latest episode, which aired on Zee TV on December 28, starts with heartbroken Prachi sobbing and recalling the accusation of Rhea. Prachi starts questioning her character and relationship with Ranbir while Shahana tries to console her. Later, furious Shahana goes to meet Ranbir, who gets back to his senses.

Pragya and Abhi dance on Aakhiri Baar

Meanwhile, Abhi keeps poking Pragya by asking her if she is happy with his engagement. Pragya, who has said yes to it a few times, asks Abhi if she has to ink a tattoo on her face to prove that she is happy. Later, Abhi reminds Pragya that she had promised to dance on this occasion. And, Pragya starts dancing. While dancing, she is about to fall but Abhi comes to her rescue and joins her in the dance. This makes Daadi happy but Meera gets upset.

Shahana scolds Ranbir

On the other hand, Shahana meets Aryan and Ranbir. Meanwhile, Aryan narrates how Rhea misunderstood Prachi when the latter was trying to make him rest on the bed. Shahana starts accusing Ranbir and explains to him that Prachi is heartbroken. Aryan tries to make Shahana understand the situation. However, she warns Ranbir to stay away from Prachi and do whatever he wants to do with Rhea. Amid all this, Ranbir asks about Prachi and leaves to find her.

Pragya's desires become her dreams

Back in the engagement, Aliya asks Taiji to start the rituals of the engagement ceremony. As Pragya was unable to see that happening, she turns. Later, she hears Abhi calling her while walking towards her. Pragya too walks towards Abhi and offers her hand. Everyone gets shocked to witness this. However, later, it turns out to be Pragya's imagination. Pragya closes her eyes as Abhi is about to put the ring on Meera's finger. But the ring slips and falls rolling to Pragya's feet.

Pragya faces the reality

Abhi comes to take the ring and asks Pragya that why she is not stopping this if she still loves him. In reply, Pragya says she is fed up with his behaviour. But, Abhi says she has the right to do so if she is not happy. Later, both cry and hug. Again, it turns out to be a daydream of Pragya. The engagement ceremony starts as Abhi takes out the ring from the box for Meera but it slips. And, the episode ends with Pragya offering her hand to Abhi after the latter bends down to pick up the ring.

