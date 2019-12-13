Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 13 | Ranbir And Prachi Get Captured

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show is on the air at 9 PM every night on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was released on December 13, 2019. Here is a written update for the shows recent episode. Things take a turn for the worse for the characters this episode.

This episode of Kumkum Bhagya starts off from the ending of the last episode. While Prachi has already escaped the goons, Ranbir is not with her and she gets worried. She decides to go back and look for him. Meanwhile, Ranbir tries to run from the goons but he gets caught. Mahendra then tells Ranbir that his boss (Ranbir) plans to marry Prachi. They then decide to take Ranbir to Prachi and tie them up together.

Abhi comes to Sarita behen's house and Shahana tells him that she locked Sarita behen in her room. Abhi goes to the room to and unlocks it but Sarita behen is not there inside the room. Shahana is surprised but Abhi tells her that Sarita behen must have gone to the police station.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is brought to the place where they had tied up Prachi, but she is no longer there. The goons then decide to go look for her. Prachi looks at Ranbir from her hiding spot while trying to think of a way to get both of them out of this situation. Pragya is at the police station, where they are trying to find out Prachi's location using CCTV footage. The police and Pragya then see Prachi running on the road in the video but are unable to find out her location as the rest of the video is still loading. Abhi and Shahana also come into the police station. Abhi asks the police to put in more effort and asks them if they know how to feels to lose a daughter.

Rhea comes to Sanju's hotel and asks his friend about his whereabouts, but he has no idea where Sanju is. Rhea then tells him that the police is standing outside the hotel and will arrest him. She then tells Sanju's friend that he will be jailed for 15 years if he does not tell her where Sanju is. Sanju's friend gets worried and reveals that Sanju went to deliver the money at the godown.

Mahendra tells his goons to not take Sanju's name out loud until he is married to Prachi. Meanwhile, Prachi sneaks up to Ranbir and asks him what he is doing here, and he tells her that he came to rescue her. Prachi tells him to not annoy her and that she was going to rescue him now. Ranbir then asks her to untie his hands, but Prachi tells him to first apologize to her. Ranbir is annoyed and asks why he should apologize, to which Prachi replies by saying that he drove the car too fast which is why she got down and ended up in this situation.

Ranbir says sorry after a brief argument and then asks Prachi why she was kidnapped. Prachi tells him that she was not kidnapped but brought to this location for some reason. Ranbir tells her that there is no difference between a kidnapping and what happened to Prachi, to which she says that the goons never asked for a ransom. Ranbir then reveals to Prachi that Mahendra's boss wants to marry her. Prachi unties Ranbir's hands and the two of them escape.

Mahendra is then told that both of them escaped and he commands his men to get the car and follow them. Sanju calls Mahendra, who tells Sanju that Prachi escaped with Ranbir. Sanju commands him to catch both of them. Meanwhile, Prachi tells Ranbir that she saw the goons murder the waiter, which is why she was captured in the first place. Prachi then sees the goons approaching their car in their own vehicle. She tells Ranbir to increase the speed and they manage to escape.

However, Mahendra stops his car and tells his men to return to the godown, as Ranbir and Prachi had taken a turn that would just bring them back to the same location. Ranbir and Prachi then stop their car once they realize that they are not being followed anymore. The two then argue over who saved who. Ranbir soon realizes that they are back at the godown but it is too late for them to escape as Mahendra's goons surround them. The episode ends with Mahendra asking the two to get out of their car.

