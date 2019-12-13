Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 12 | Prachi Escapes The Goons

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show is on the air at 9 PM every night on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was released on December 12, 2019. Here is a written update for the shows recent episode. Many interesting events transpire in today's thrilling episode.

Kumkum Bhagya written update for December 12, 2019

The December 12 episode of KumKum Bhagya began with Sanju and the goons coming to Prachi and asking her what did she see. Prachi told them that she saw them kill the waiter who had spiked her drink. Sanju asked her did she know who asked the waiter to do so but the latter replied she did not. She requested him not to kill her and Sanju, in turn, asked Mahender not kill Prachi. Prachi thanked Sanju. He went from there and danced with Guddu telling Prachi would love him and marry him. Meanwhile, Ranbir found Prachi’s bag on the road and thought she might have been kidnapped.

Sanju came out and Guddu told him that the car was not opening. Rhea called Sanju and asked him why was he not picking up his call. Sanju replied that she was no one to him for him to take her call. Rhea told him that Prachi’s family was searching for her thinking she was kidnapped. She also asked him to marry Prachi forcibly. Sanju laughed at her request and blocked her number.

Sanju approached Prachi and said he wanted to marry her. She slapped him and tried to run. But Sanju said that he loved her and only he can save her. He tied her hands and asked the goons not to let any mark on him. He asked them to get the Pandit and his wife so that she can prepare Prachi for the wedding. Prachi thought that Ranbir should have reached home by then. But Ranbir came to the factory and saw the goons. He thought Prachi might be there and parked his car. But a drum fell by accident.

The goons, however, thought it must have been a cat. Ranbir saw Prachi and called her in low voice but she was not able to hear. Meanwhile, Prachi freed her hands and ran. She hid from the goons and found a mobile lying there. Picking it up she ran from the godown. Mahender saw Ranbir prowling around and Guddu told him it was the same guy with whom he collided. Guddu ran to Ranbir and held a knife to his neck. Ranbir asked him to remove and the knife and instead asked for his hand. He told Guddu he would join politics. Prachi saw Ranbir’s call on her phone and found her bag inside. She thought he might have come to save her. She tried to call him but could not remember his number. She tried calling Pragya but there was no network. The episode ended here.

