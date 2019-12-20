Kumkum Bhagya Written Update Dec 19: Rhea Confronts About Ranbir's Feelings For Prachi

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show is on air at 9 PM every night on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was released on December 19, 2019. Here is a written update for the shows recent episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

Kumkum Bhagya Written update for December 19, 2019

Today's episode begins with Abhi noticing Pragya on his rearview mirror and he immediately stops the car. But by that time Pragya has already left. Meanwhile, Sanju continues to fill Rhea's head with doubt over Ranbir's intentions with Prachi. On the other hand, Rhea is furious at him. Sanju asks Rhea to just get over Ranbir because he does not love her. However, on hearing this Rhea gets mad at Sanju. She tells him that Ranbir is only being nice to Prachi because she asked him to do it.

But later, Sanju promised that he can prove that Ranbir loves Prachi. On the next scene, at Pragya's residence, Ranbir is being tended by Prachi. Prachi fixes his bandage. Just then there is a knock on the door and the cops have come to look for Sanju. Rhea allows the police inside and Sanju hides behind a table.

But the cops were not able to find anyone and Sanju also escapes from the house. Rhea thinks about what Sanju said regarding Ranbir and Prachi. Pragya reaches back home and tells Sarita that Mr Mehra left. They then know about the fight between Ranbir and Prachi fight. Finally, Pragya intervenes and quashes the fight.

Later, Rhea confronts about Ranbir's feelings for Prachi but he just tells her that he is not in good health to talk about it. Pragya wants Prachi to understand what she is thinking about Ranbir. Once she knows if Prachi likes Ranbir, Pragya plans to speak to him next. Ranbir loses his cool over Rhea's insecurity and tells her that everything is her fault and not his. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

