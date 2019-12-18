Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 18 | Ranbir And Prachi's Budding Love

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show is on air at 9 PM every night on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was released on December 18, 2019. Here is a written update for the shows recent episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

The episode starts off with Pragya picking up Abhi's call. Abhi says hello but Pragya cannot hear him due to network issues. Instead, she hears the voice of Shahana. Prachi then takes the phone and talks to Abhi herself. Later, Sarita behen takes the call from Prachi to thank Abhi for helping them save Prachi. However, Shahana is the one who answers Sarita behen. Shahana is mad at Sarita behen for jumping out of the window and says that she will tell this to Pragya. Meanwhile, Abhi is happy that Prachi is finally safe.

Later, Pallavi and Bijee talk about Ranbir's bravery and praise him. They also compare him to Abhi and say that he respects women a lot. Back at Pragya's house, she asks Ranbir to remove his soiled clothes and asks Prachi to give him Rishi's clothes to wear. However, Ranbir and Prachi start arguing like always. Ranbir then drinks a glass of water that Prachi had poured for herself. Even this annoys Prachi to no end and the two start arguing once again. Seeing the two argue, Pragya remembers the early days of her own romance with Abhi.

Pragya tells Prachi to wrap up Ranbir's injured arm with bandages and then leaves to go to Sarita Behen's room. There she tells Sarita behen that she thinks that Prachi and Ranbir are in love. Sarita behen is intrigued by this and decides to see the two together herself. But when she finds the two, they are once again arguing, as Prachi is yelling at Ranbir for being afraid of an antiseptic but not of a bullet.

Sarita behen wonders how Pragya came to the conclusion that Ranbir and Prachi are in love. Pragya said that their love was evident in the way the two of them argued. Meanwhile, Abhi decides that he wants to meet Prachi after he leaves Shahana home. At that same moment, Sanju reaches Rhea's house and asks her to help him. She is reluctant, but then Sanju tells her that Ranbir does not love her.

Meanwhile, Abhi is leaving Prachi's house when Pragya notices his car. She thinks that she should call Mr Mehra over for a cup of tea, to thank him for helping them save Prachi. Abhi also notices Pragya through his rare view mirror. He then stops his car, perhaps due to the fact that he realizes who she is. The episode then ends on that cliffhanger.

