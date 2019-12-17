Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 17 | Ranbir Heroically Saves Prachi

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show is on the air at 9 PM every night on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was released on December 17, 2019. Here is a written update for the shows recent episode. The characters finally manage to get out of their tense situations.

Kumkum Bhagya written update for December 17, 2019

This episode of Kumkum Bhagya starts off with the old man telling Abhi that he will call the police. Shahana begs the old man to let them go as they are in a hurry. The man's daughter tells them that her father is injured and if they do not take them to a hospital, she will call the cops. Abhi says that it is a small injury and asks Shahana to take them to the hospital, but she does not know how to drive.

Meanwhile, the police jeep's tire gets punctured and they go towards the godown on foot. Sanju comes back to the mandap and sits next to Prachi. Pragya and Sarita behen come into the godown and see what is going on but are unable to do anything and stay hidden. However, a goon comes near their hiding spot and Pragya immediately snatches away his gun. She then points the gun at Sanju and tells him to get up. Sarita behen also picks up a gun and tells the goons that the police will be here soon. Pragya makes all the goons drop their guns and then tells Ranbir to pick them all up.

Sarita behen then slaps Sanju for trying to forcibly marry Prachi. Prachi then reveals that she was kidnapped after she saw a murder. Everyone is shocked at this revelation, and Ranbir then forces Sanju to remove his turban and sehra However, Sanju is wearing a mask underneath. Ranbir then tries to pull off Sanju's mask, but Rhea gets scared and grabs hold of Mahendra's hand. She then places his hand on her neck and pretends to be strangled by him. Ranbir is distracted by this and leaves Sanju alone. He then walks up to Mahendra and hits him. Then everyone starts beating the goons around them.

In the confusion, Sanju picks up a gun and tells them all to stop. Sanju then proceeds to tell Prachi that he loves her and if he cannot have her then no one can. All the other heroes are grabbed by the goons at this point and Sanju then fires his gun at Prachi. At that very moment, Ranbir breaks free from the goons holding him down and rushes to Prachi. He prevents the bullet from hitting her with his hand.

Even after getting shot, Ranbir proceeds to beat up Sanju without being hindered by his injured arm. The inspector finally arrives and arrests all the goons and Sanju. Pragya thanks Ranbir for saving her daughter and Vikram shows up at the scene and says that Ranbir is a tiger's son and even a bullet injury will not stop him. Ranbir then says that he will drop Prachi and Pragya home and asks Vikram to drop everyone else. At that moment, the inspector comes to them and tells them that Sanju has escaped.

Meanwhile, Shahana and Abhi reach the godown. The moment they get down from their car, they notice Sanju running from the scene. They ask Sanju what he is doing at the godown and he replies by saying that he came to rescue someone but did not find them. Abhi and Shahana do not question this and let him go. Sanju then decided that he will hide at Abhishek Mehra’s house.

Pragya, Ranbir, Prachi and Sarita behen reach home. Pragya then tells Ranbir to call the doctor to check up his wound, but he tells them that he is fine. Meanwhile, Rhea is irritated that Ranbir went to drop Prachi and wants to call him. Pallavi calls Ranbir on his phone and asks him what is going on. He tells her that everyone is showering him with praises and calling him a hero. Meanwhile, Rhea calls Ranbir and is annoyed when his number comes up with a busy tone. Pallavi asks Ranbir to give the phone to Prachi and then tells her that she has never seen a beautiful and brave girl like her. Pragya later asks Prachi to bandage Ranbir's injury and takes Sarita behen to her room so that she can finally rest.

Beeji asks Pallavi if she is feeling happy and Pallavi says that she is extremely happy as she did not know that her son was so brave. Beeji then asks about Sanju and Pallavi tells her that he wanted to forcibly marry Prachi. Meanwhile, Abhi calls Prachi, who gives the phone to Pragya. However, the call gets disconnected before they can talk. Abhi then Shahana that they might have gone to the police station. At that point, Pragya calls Abhi and he picks up the call. The episode ends with Pragya looking stunned as she hears Abhi's voice when he says hello.

