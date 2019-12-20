Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 20 | Ranbir Is Confused Between Prachi And Rhea

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show is on air at 9 PM every night on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was released on December 20, 2019. Here is a written update for the shows recent episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

The episode starts off with Pragya giving Prachi some kheer. Pragya then asks Prachi is she wants to give some to Ranbir, but she says that she does not want to share with him and asks Pragya to make extra. Pragya and Prachi then discuss Ranbir and Pragya ask Prachi if she loves him. Prachi says that she 50% loves him and 50% hates him. Pragya later leaves and Prachi wonders why her mom is so fond of Ranbir.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Rhea are talking and Ranbir tells Rhea that he cannot break Prachi's heart. Rhea then asks him why he is thinking about Prachi so much. Prachi calls Ranbir but he cuts the call just to show Rhea that he does not love Prachi. Prachi gets angry and contemplates blocking Ranbir's number. Pragya and Sarita behen discuss Prachi and Ranbir's complicated relationship.

Ranbir tells Rhea that he only has feelings for her and not for Prachi. Rhea then apologises to Ranbir for behaving badly with him and says that she felt bad after he risked his life for Prachi. However, she says that she now understands that Ranbir would have done that for any girl. Rhea then tells Ranbir to rest and apologise to Prachi tomorrow. Ranbir wonders why he risked himself for Prachi and questions how she became so special for him.

Shahana overhears Pragya and Sarita behen's conversation. Sarita behen notices her and warns her not to tell Prachi. Sarita behen then says that she will go over to Ranbir's house to talk about their marriage but Pragya is reluctant and says that Parchi and Ranbir need to experience their love first. Pragya then goes to the Mehra Mansion at the same time as Abhi.

Abhi and Pragya both get inside the mansion. Pragya then goes to meet Ranbir. She gives him some medicine and also gives him his washed clothes. Pragya and Ranbir then start talking and Pragya asks him if he has a girlfriend. This question makes him nervous and he says that he does and at the same time does not. Pragya asks him to explain but Ranbir says that he cannot because he himself does not understand.

Pragya then tells him that she knows a trick to cure confusion. She asks him to close his eyes and imagine his girlfriend with him. Ranbir ends of imagining both Rhea and Prachi. He then tells Pragya that he saw no one and leaves the room. Pragya wonders what he really saw.

