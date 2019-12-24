Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 24 | Prachi Saves Ranbir

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show is on air at 9 PM every night on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was released on December 24, 2019. Here is a written update for the shows recent episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

Kumkum Bhagya Written update for December 24, 2019

This episode starts off with Ranbir and Prachi hiding in the bank manager's cabin. A robber comes in to check the room but does not find them. Back in the main room of the bank, Rhea refuses to give the robbers her phone and they decide to tie her up and leave her in another room.

Prachi and Ranbir sneak outside but do not find Rhea with the rest of the hostages. Ranbir then decided to go back to the manager's room to fetch his phone so that he can call the police. However, one of the robbers spots him and is about to shoot him. Ranbir is saved by Prachi, who sneaks up behind the robber and hits him on the head, knocking him out. Prachi then takes Ranbir's phone and calls the police, who finally take her complaint seriously.

Prachi and Ranbir then start arguing again. Prachi tells him that if he had picked up her call, then they would not be in this situation. While they are arguing, the two are spotted by a few of the robbers. Ranbir and Prachi then run away in two different directions to confuse the robbers, who also split up to catch the two of them. Ranbir sneaks into the room where the robbers are stealing the money. He then takes a video of the robbery and gets out of the room.

Ranbir goes outside and tells the people there to share his video online. Meanwhile, Prachi hides next to the room where Rhea is tied up. The robbers guarding Rhea then get distracted and leave the room. In the last scene, Prachi comes in and unties Rhea. However, Rhea is not grateful and refuses to thank Prachi.

