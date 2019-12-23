Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 23 | Rhea Is Taken Hostage

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show is on air at 9 PM every night on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was released on December 23, 2019. Here is a written update for the shows recent episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

Kumkum Bhagya Written update for December 23, 2019

This episode begins with Rhea asking Ranbir not to be stressed. She then calls him her boyfriend and the two start talking romantically. However, Prachi soon interrupts the two of them by coming into the cabin. Ranbir gets annoyed and asks her why she did not take his permission before coming in. Rhea, Ranbir and Prachi then start arguing with each other. Prachi leaves the room in disgust and Rhea gets delighted about the fact that Ranbir talked to Prachi rudely.

Ranbir and Rhea then leave the office and get into their car. Rhea notices that Ranbir is driving very slowly and asks him why he is not going faster. He then reveals that he has driven with Prachi so many times now that he has gotten into the habit of driving slowly. This annoys Rhea, who wonders if she should reinstigate her plan for breaking Prachi’s heart.

Rhea is also worried that Ranbir might fall in love with Prachi. Ranbir asks her why she is brooding but Rhea refuses to tell him. Meanwhile, Prachi notices that Ranbir forgot his documents for a loan and decides to take them to him personally. Rhea and Ranbir reach the bank and noticed that constable Vishnu is present there. Ranbir holds Rhea's hand and comforts her. For a moment, Rhea is happy, but then she recalls how her friends told her about Ranbir and Prachi and she gets annoyed again.

Meanwhile, a bunch of goons show up and knock out the security guard as they intend to rob the bank. Prachi arrives at the bank at that moment and notices something fishy about one of the cars. She checks the car and notices an unconscious security guard, she then runs towards the bank. Prachi comes in and grabs Rhea's hand, asking her to get out as she senses trouble. However, Rhea does not believe her and she pulls her hand away. Prachi then tells the constable about the robbers, but he does not find anything suspicious.

Masked goons then enter the bank and Prachi calls Ranbir. Ranbir tells her that he is inside with the bank manager. Prachi enters the manager's cabin and asks him to press the emergency button. However, the goons enter the cabin as well before the manager can do anything. They then force the manager to come outside his cabin at gunpoint.

Everyone is taken hostage except for Ranbir and Prachi, who managed to hide before they were spotted by the robbers. Ranbir then asks Prachi to hide but she is adamant that she wants to come out with him to save Rhea. The two then start arguing once again but quickly stop when Prachi notices a robber coming towards them.

