Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 25 | Ranbir Saves Prachi From Goons

Tonight's episode begins with Rhea and Prachi tricking the robber and they both tie him up. The robber gets angry by this but Prachi and Rhea come together and leave the place. Vikram and Abhi seem to be afraid about where Ranbir is after the video shared by Ranbir goes viral on their phones. They immediately leave to find him and Rhea. On the other hand, Pragya is trying to call Prachi but she does not answer. On next moment, Ranbir's video comes up on her phone too and she gets worried about Rhea. Two of the robbers who were handling crowd also receive the video. Meanwhile, Ranbir is being followed by one of the robbers but he manages to save himself.

Later, the two robbers rush to their boss and show him the video. Robbers think that it would be difficult to leave from the place due to the viral video. Thee boss decides to use Rhea and threaten Abhi for ransom money. Sadly, Rhea and Prachi get caught by the robbers and are taken away. Ranbir is still not able to find the two girls when he receives a call from Abhi. Ranbir tells Abhi that Rhea is safe. Pragya also calls him and he tells her to not worry about Prachi.

As the robbers apprehend Rhea and Prachi, they decide to kill Ranbir. Rhea and Prachi immediately react and tell them to not harm Ranbir. However, the boss is all set in his mind that he will kill Ranbir. The inspector calls so the boss states he must arrange for their exit. The boss then states that he will send them Rhea's picture as she has claimed to be a famous guy's daughter. Immediately, Rhea starts to defend herself and lies about being rich. Prachi then says that she is a bigshot's daughter. Ranbir also gets apprehended and is brought to the main area.

Later, Ranbir tries to explain to the robbers that they should not harm Rhea and Prachi. But the boss is upset with him for making the video. Meanwhile, robbers decide to wait for the manager to get the money. Pragya arrives at the bank. Rhea, Prachi and Ranbir are held at gunpoint. Ranbir notices a cone and plans to kick it on one of the robbers. He kicks the cone on the robber attacking Prachi. They all then start attacking the robbers while Rhea tries to escape. The boss slaps Prachi and is about to hit her when Ranbir attacks him. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

