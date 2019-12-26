Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 26 | Ranbir's Feelings For Prachi

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show is on air at 9 PM every night on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was released on December 26, 2019. Here is a written update for the shows recent episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

Kumkum Bhagya Written update for December 26, 2019

Read|Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 24 | Prachi saves Ranbir

This episode starts off with Prachi taking Ranbir away. Pragya comes there and sees Rhea. She then goes and hugs Rhea and tells her that she did not know she was here. Rhea then pushes her away and tells her to go and look after her daughter. Rhea then adds that Pragya could not have done anything even if she knew she was here. Pragya then looks sand.

Meanwhile, Prachi tells Ranbir to sit down and she goes out to bring some medicine. She then returns with the medicine and tells Ranbir to close his eyes. He then thinks of Prachi and opens his eyes. At that moment, Ranbir realizes his feeling for Prachi. The two then have a romantic moment where they learn more about each other.

Read|Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 20 | Ranbir is confused between Prachi and Rhea

Meanwhile, Rhea talks to the inspector and tries to tell him about the events of the robbery. Prachi and Ranbir are now in the car. Rhea sees how they look at each other and gets upset. Prachi then looks at Rhea and smiles. Prachi then gets off the car once they reach her house. Rhea goes home and hugs Abhi, saying that she was scared. Abhi hugs her back and tells her that he would have been heartbroken if something happened to Rhea.

Pallavi is thinking about Ranbir when he shows home. She starts crying and Abhi tells her that Ranbir would not be feeling good after seeing her cry. Ranbir asks her to stop crying. Pallavi then says that she will do a puja to remove all the bad signs from Ranbir. Ranbir then tells her that he gets a superpower whenever he sees a goon.

Read|Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 23 | Rhea is taken hostage

Rhea then brags about Ranbir's exploits and tells everyone how he indirectly kicked a gun out of a goons hand. Rhea also mentions Prachi and how she helped Ranbir fight the goons. Abhi is surprised to hear that Prachi was also there and asks if she was okay. Rhea says that Prachi is fine but then gets scared remembering the fact that they were at gunpoint. Abhi consoles her and Aryan comes to congratulate Ranbir. After a while, Ranbir smiles thinking about what Pragya had asked him to do before.

Read|Kumkum Bhagya written update December 25 | Ranbir saves Prachi from goons

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.