'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update December 27 | Ranbir Wants To Propose To Prachi

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show is on air at 9 PM every night on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was released on December 27, 2019. Here is a written update for the shows recent episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

Kumkum Bhagya Written update for December 27, 2019

This episode starts off with Rhea going to her room, where she starts crying uncontrollably. She believes that Ranbir is in love with Prachi. Rhea's makeup gets messed up and she then starts imagining a stool in her room as Ranbir. She asks Ranbir (the stool) to tell her that he loves her and gets angry when he does not reply.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is joyfully dancing in his room, as he has finally realized his love for Prachi. He starts talking to his reflection in the mirror and decides to propose to Prachi even if she does not believe him. Ranbir then gets dressed and leaves the house to propose to Prachi.

Ranbir starts driving towards Prachi's house and sees a stranger on the way. Madly in love with Prachi, he imagines the stranger as her and gets out of the car. He then starts dancing around the stranger who he thinks is Prachi. Aryan finds Ranbir dancing with the stranger and pulls him away. Ranbir tells Aryan that he thought the man was actually Prachi. Aryan is surprised by this and decides to take Ranbir to a restaurant to make him eat some food. When Ranbir reaches the restaurant, both his valet and his waitress look like Prachi to him. When Aryan learns of Ranbir's love-stricken hallucinations, he becomes certain that his friend is in love with Prachi.

Meanwhile, Prachi is at her house when Pragya comes to tell her that she needs to rest. Pragya also tries asking Prachi if she has feelings for Ranbir but Prachi just says that Pragya has been enamoured by Ranbir, just like she had been by Rhea. Pragya then tries to explain to Prachi that Ranbir loves her. Prachi realizes what her mother is telling her and is absolutely stunned.

