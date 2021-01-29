'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Jan 28: Ranbir Gears Up To Execute His Plan To Marry Prachi

The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya, which aired on January 28, starts with Abhi asking Pragya about the goons, who approach from his back. As the goons come closer to Abhi, he hits them with stones and runs away with Pragya. While running, Pragya suffers from a sprain and is unable to run further. Meanwhile, Aliya shuts the door on Meera's face. Scroll down to read the highlights of Kumkum Bhagya's episode aired on January 28.

Kumkum Bhagya January 28 episode

Abhi & Pragya's fun banter amid the chaos

As Pragya's foot twists, Abhi makes her sit and checks the sprain while Pragya asks him to keep running. Abhi teases Pragya and reminds her that she has turned older now. Pragya is concerned about Abhi's life. Later, Abhi lifts her and knocks at a door for help. There they meet an old couple and ask them to give them shelter for a while. But, the old man refuses to let them in. Meanwhile, Meera thinks about Abhi, Pragya and their daughter and feels happy to reunite them.

Rhea wants to marry Ranbir

On the other hand, Rhea asks Ranbir to marry her right away. However, Ranbir turns down her wish as they also need elders' blessings. Meanwhile, Rhea sees Daadi and Saritha and calls them. But, before they can see Rhea, Ranbir hides her. Later, he thinks that Daadi and Saritha should not learn about Aryan's wedding with Palak. Meanwhile, Abhi and Pragya explain the entire incident to the old couple.

Rhea & Prachi sense each other's presence

Back at the Mehra house, Tai ji supports Aliya and the latter promises to fight back until Pragya and Prachi are out of Abhi's life. Meanwhile, Shahana gets tensed after learning that Rhea has come to the temple. As Prachi senses Rhea's presence, Shahana and Palak fool her. On the other side, Rhea hears Prachi's voice, but Palak cooks a story to distract her. Back in the village, the old couple allows Abhi and Pragya to stay in for a while.

Ranbir makes a plan to marry Prachi

As the episode progresses further, Ranbir shares his plan with Jai and Aryan. Meanwhile, Jai expresses his concern and asks what if the plan fails and Aryan eventually marries Palak. Later, he teases Aryan with Shahana's name. They argue while Ranbir thinks that by hook or by crook, he has to marry Prachi today itself.

