Kumkum Bhagya Written Update Jan 27: Agitated Aliya Throws Meera Out Of The House

The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya, which aired on January 27, stars with Abhi and Pragya escaping on a horse. While the duo gets comfortable on the horse, Abhi jokes about it to lighten up Pragya's mood. Later, Pragya asks Abhi if the goons are still following them, to which, Abhi replies no. She requests him to get down from the horse and walk. While walking they have a romantic moment. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Kumkum Bhagya's latest episode.

Abhi learns the truth

Meanwhile, worried Purab gets a call from Abhi and the latter informs him that they are at a safe place. Just then, Pragya and Abhi see a goon coming to them. Later, Abhi tells Purab that they won't be able to come home any time soon as someone has hired a gang to kill them. Before Purab can get any lead on their whereabouts, Abhi's phone gets disconnected due to low battery.

Ranbir misleads Rhea

On the other hand, Ranbir cooks a fake story and manages to move Prachi and Shahana from the temple premise as Rhea was about to come. Later, Rhea meets Ranbir and asks why he is not with Abhi. Ranbir lies to Rhea and Rhea assumes that Aryan is marrying Palak.

Aliya throws Meera out of the Mehra house

In the Mehra house, Raj informs that Meera has come home. Meanwhile, two killers catch Pragya and Abhi. However, amid their argument over the prize money, Abhi and Pragya run away. Back in the Mehra house, Aliya accuses Meera of backstabbing her. Pallavi tries to calm down Aliya, but in vain. Aliya keeps mocking Meera. Meera argues with Aliya. And, later, Aliya throws her out of the house.

Pragya gives the context

On the other side, Abhi asks Pragya about the accident incident while mentioning that she does not own a car, Later, Pragya explains to him that the taxi driver was driving slowly, so, she took over the steering wheel. As Pragya completes the story, Abhi starts laughing at it. As the episode comes to its end, Pragya sees a goon coming.

