Kumkum Bhagya Written Update February 04 | Prachi Tells Ranbir That She Never Doubted Him

Kum​​​​​kum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was aired on February 4, 2020.

Kumkum Bhagya written update February 04, 2020

The episode begins with Prachi trying to call Ranbir. However, Rhea prevents the call from being received. She does not want Prachi and Ranbir to get back together again. Rhea then wonders how Prachi fell in Maya's trap and is reassured thinking that Prachi does not trust Ranbir. Meanwhile, Rhea has no idea that Prachi is actually trying to find the true mastermind behind Maya, as she knows that Maya is lying.

Prachi then decides to go to college to find Ranbir and tell him the truth. Ranbir sees Prachi, but avoids her, remembering the fact that she testified against him. Prachi is hurt by Ranbir's actions, but soon she remembers her mother's words, who had advised her to clear any misunderstanding between herself and Ranbir. With determination, Prachi catches up with Ranbir and stops him from walking away. Prachi then tells him that she always trusted him and never believed Maya.

Ranbir does not believe her, as he is still angry about the fact that she betrayed him. However, Prachi manages to convince Ranbir by telling him to find the truth in her eyes. Ranbir finally believes Prachi and he once again falls in love with her. Prachi then explains her plan to Ranbir, and tells him that she has to support Maya to find out who the real mastermind is. Prachi further says that she will continue to feign support for Maya so that she can get closer to her and find out the truth.

