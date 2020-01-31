Kumkum Bhagya Written Update January 31 | Ranbir Confronts Prachi

Kum​​​​​kum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show is aired at 9 PM on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was aired on January 31, 2020. Check out the written update for the latest episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

Kumkum Bhagya written update January 31, 2020

The episode begins with everyone thanking Rhea and Abhi for saving Ranbir. Abhi says that he will talk to Prachi, but Rhea tells him that she is not worth talking to. Rhea blames Prachi for ruining Ranbir's life and says that she did it to spite her family. When Beeji thanks Rhea, Rhea tells her how she loves Ranbir and his family and would never betray them.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is crying while thinking about Prachi betrayal. Aaryan comes to pick him up but Ranbir refuses to enter the car. The two then start fighting and Ranbir tells Aaryan how Prachi's words hurt him. Aaryan then tells Ranbir to go and talk to Prachi clear things up. Ranbir finally agrees to get into the car and they leave together.

Back at the house, Rhea celebrates with Aaliya, thanks her for coming up with the plan. Aaliya tells Rhea to be patient as Ranbir will soon start hating Prachi and will realise his love for Rhea. Meera comes into the room and asks them why they are so happy. Rhea tells her that she is happy as Ranbir is safe thanks to her quick thinking. Meanwhile, Ranbir's family discusses how and Prachi turned against Ranbir.

Ranbir overhears their conversation and decides to go and talk to Prachi. Ranbir meets Prachi in college and takes her with him to the library. Prachi tells him to not lock the door and Ranbir is shocked when he realises that Prachi is scared of him. Ranbir asks her why she is afraid of him and Prachi tells him that he is angry because she testified against him. However, Ranbir tells her that he is not angry because he almost got arrested, but because she did not pick up his calls and did not trust him. Prachi tells him that he is scaring her and asks him to let her go. The episode ends with Ranbir pleading his innocence to her.

