Kumkum Bhagya Written Update Last Week Highlights; Read Full List

Kum​​​​​kum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show airs at 9 PM on weekdays. Read on to know the highlights of Kumkum Bhagya from this week:

Pragya Fails to Meet Abhi

Pragya feels remorseful as she missed her date with Abhi. She decides to call Ranbir and tell him that she wants to meet his entire family. Ranbir agrees to meet her for coffee with his whole family, including Abhi. Later, Pragya arrives at the cafe and looks for Abhi but is unable to find him. This became quite a highlight for the episode as fans were questioning what would the next outcome be.

Maya Tricks Prachi with A Fake Suicide Attempt

Fans watched this episode, as it was quite engaging and they did not know what to expect from the false claims. Maya shows up in the scene and pretends to commit suicide by jumping in front of a truck. Prachi rushes to save her and then scolds Maya. She tells her about the importance of life. Maya starts crying and begins the next phase of Aaliya's plan.

Prachi Breaks Ranbir's Heart

This episode proved to be a crucial one for the fans of the show as the protagonist faces an inevitable conflict of love. Ranbir tries to contact Prachi but she refuses to pick up his call. Just as Ranbir and his family are about to have dinner, the inspector enters the house and tells them that he is arresting Ranbir. Vikram tries to argue with him, telling him that he has no proof against Ranbir. However, the inspector informs Vikram that he now has an eye witness.

Ranbir Confronts Prachi

It was this confrontation that the fans had been longing to watch for a long time after the vents of Abhi’s arrest. Ranbir meets Prachi in college and takes her with him to the library. Prachi tells him to not lock the door and Ranbir is shocked when he realises that Prachi is scared of him. Ranbir asks her why she is afraid of him and Prachi tells him that he is angry because she testified against him. However, Ranbir tells her that he is not angry because he almost got arrested, but because she did not pick up his calls and did not trust him.

