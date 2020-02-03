Kumkum Bhagya Written Update February 03 | Prachi Plans To Find The Truth

Kum​​​​​kum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show is aired at 9 PM on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was aired on February 03, 2020. Check out the written update for the latest episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

Kumkum Bhagya written update February 03, 2020

Ranbir returns home after his argument with Prachi, and Abhi embraces him, asking him to stay strong. Rhea watches them and wants them to depend on her, as that will let her poison them against Prachi. Meanwhile, Pragya goes to Prachi and asks her about Ranbir. Prachi tells Pragya that she no longer trusts Ranbir, and belives Maya's accusations. Pragya is shocked at this revelation and tries to persuade Prachi to trust Ranbir once again.

Maya shows up at the scene and Prachi asks Pragya to trust Maya, saying that she knows Maya is telling the truth. Maya thanks Prachi and leaves, after which Pragya tells Prachi that Maya is lying and she decides to find out the truth herself. Rhea finds Maya drinking outside of Prachi's house and scolds her, telling her to not ruin her plans. However, Maya is confident that Prachi believes her and that nothing will ruin their plans now.

The whole family begins to argue, as Pragya defends Ranbir while Shahana, Prachi and Sarita behen support Maya. However, Prachi soon shocks everyone by revealing her plan. Prachi reveals that she does not actually believe Maya and that she is merely acting to find out what Maya's plan really is. She also says that she knows Maya is not working alone, and that there is a secret mastermind behind the whole plot against Ranbir.

Pragya is relieved to hear Prachi's plan and praises her daughter for knowing the difference between right and wrong. Prachi then says that she wants to inform Ranbir about her plan. Pragya asks Prachi to call Ranbir as soon as possible and tell him the truth. Meanwhile, Ranbir refuses to leave his room even when Aaryan, his best friend, asks him to come out. Rhea then comes to the room and tells Ranbir that she will always support him. Ranbir thanks her for her help and apologises for not trusting her sooner.

Rhea is glad about the fact that Ranbir has started to resent Prachi and she believes that this whole ordeal will lead to Ranbir falling in love with her. Pallavi asks Rhea to stay with Ranbir and protect him and Rhea gladly accepts this task, promising to never betray him as Prachi did. At that moment, Prachi calls Ranbir on his phone to tell him about her plan, but Rhea prevents him from picking up the call, stopping Prachi from explaining her plan to him.

