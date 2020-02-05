Kumkum Bhagya Written Update February 05 | Prachi & Ranbir Talk About Ghosts

Kum​​​​​kum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show is aired at 9 PM on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was aired on February 05, 2020. Check out the written update for the latest episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

Kumkum Bhagya written update February 05, 2020

The episode starts with Prachi taking Ranbir to a graveyard. There, Ranbir tries to scare her by talking about ghosts, but Prachi is unaffected. The two then have a romantic moment, after which Prachi leaves to find Maya. Soon, Prachi comes across her old nemesis, Saloni, who has just recovered from her depression.

Prachi notices that Saloni is arguing with Maya and decides to eavesdrop on them. Prachi then learns that Saloni blames Maya for her breakup, as Maya had tricked Saloni's boyfriend, Rohan, into falling in love with her and then left him. Prachi is shocked to hear of Maya cruel deeds and realizes that Maya is not an innocent person.

Later, Prachi once again meets Ranbir and the two talk about ghosts. Prachi says that there are a lot more ghosts in Hoshiarpur than in Delhi. Ranbir teases her by saying that she ran away from Hoshiarpur because she was afraid of ghosts. The two then continue to playfully argue, and Prachi tells Ranbir that she has a chant to get rid of ghosts.

Ranbir asks her to say the chant but Prachi tells him that if she does so, then the ghost she is talking to will run away. The two then have another romantic moment, after which Prachi reveals what she heard to Ranbir. She tells him that Maya is not an innocent person and informs him about the argument between Saloni and Maya that she had overheard. Soon, they start to remember all the good moments they shared together and the bond between them is strengthened. Prachi then tells Ranbir about her plan to ask Saloni for help, as she might be able to tell them about Maya's biggest weakness.

