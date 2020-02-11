'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update February 11: Abhi Suspects Rhea Is Working With Maya

Kum​​​​​kum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show airs at 9 pm on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was aired on February 11, 2020. Check out the written update for the latest episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

Kumkum Bhagya written update February 11

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya written update: Check the highlights of the week from Feb 3 to Feb 7

The episode starts with Abhi suspecting that Rhea is in league with Maya. He realizes that he saw her during the accident and wonders if she is working with Maya. Abhi then deduces that someone is plotting against Ranbir and Prachi. However, despite his suspicions, he cannot comprehend why Rhea would do something to harm Ranbir.

Meanwhile, Rhea starts to feel guilty for all the crimes that she has committed. However, Aaliya once again convinces Rhea that whatever she is doing is just and right. Aaliya tells Rhea that Prachi is a bad person and that fighting against something bad is not wrong. Soon, Abhi comes to Rhea and questions her about her meeting with Maya. He tells her that he knows something is wrong and asks her to tell the truth.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update February 06 | Saloni plans against Maya

Though Rhea is worried about Abhi's judgements, she pretends to not know anything and claims that she is innocent. However, Abhi does not believe her and realizes that she is lying to him. Abhi then tells Rhea that if she does not tell him the truth now, then he will find out the truth for himself. Furthermore, he warns Rhea that if she lies to him now, then she will suffer in the long run, as when he does find out the truth, she will have a lot more to answer for. Despite Abhi's threats and warning, Rhea refuses to tell him the truth.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya written update for February 07: Prachi almost catches Rhea

Meanwhile, Ranbir arrives at Prachi's house to pick her up. However, as soon as he enters the house, he is confronted by Sarita behen. He is shocked when Sarita behen yells at him and insults him. Ranbir asks her what is wrong, but Sarita behen is not interested in talking with him and commands him to get out of her house. Prachi also enters the scene and has no idea why Sarita behen is yelling at Ranbir.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update February 10: Rhea replaces video with fake one

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.