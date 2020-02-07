Kumkum Bhagya Written Update For February 07: Prachi Almost Catches Rhea

Kum​​​​​kum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show airs at 9 pm on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was aired on February 07, 2020. Check out the written update for the latest episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

Kumkum Bhagya written update February 07, 2020

The episode starts with Rhea going to Maya's house. Meanwhile, Prachi and Ranbir decide to split up, with Prachi going to Maya's house to find out more about the person who hired her, while Ranbir goes to stake-out Saloni's house. Prachi then arrives at Maya's house at the same time as Rhea. But Prachi does not see Rhea as she enters the house a few moments before Prachi.

In the next scene, Prachi enters Maya's house and immediately realizes that something is amiss. Rhea realizes that Prachi is in the house and quickly hides to avoid being spotted by her. However, Prachi does notice Rhea's slippers at the front door and quickly deduces that they belong to the person who hired Maya.

Prachi then calls Ranbir and tells him about the slippers, and she also reveals that the mastermind of the plan has left the house to go and bribe Saloni. Prachi tells Ranbir to click a photo or take a video of the person once he/she arrives at Saloni's house.

Maya then asks Prachi why she came to her house. Prachi tells Maya that she came over to meet her and see how she was doing after the suicide attempt. The two then start talking while Rhea tries to sneak out of the house. However, while hiding behind the sofa, Rhea accidentally drops a decorative vase. Prachi hears the sound and realizes that someone is hiding behind the sofa.

Rhea begins to panic and tries to remain silent, staying hidden behind the sofa. Maya then tries to distract Prachi so that Rhea can make her escape. However, Prachi already knows that someone is hiding behind the sofa and she refuses to leave the house. The episode ends here.

