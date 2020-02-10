'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update February 10: Rhea Replaces Video With Fake One

Kum​​​​​kum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show airs at 9 pm on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was aired on February 10, 2020. Check out the written update for the latest episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

Kumkum Bhagya written update February 10

The episode starts off with Ranbir asking Pallavi what happened. Pallavi asks him to come with her and tells him that she did not call Prachi. Aaliya tells Ranbir that he should stay away from Prachi she did not support him and testified against him. However, Ranbir reveals that Prachi was just pretending to support Maya to find out who was really behind the plan.

Prachi then arrives and tells Abhi and Pallavi that she befriended Maya just to find out the truth. She even tells them that she has a video that incriminates Maya. Ranbir then plays the video, but instead of showing Maya, another random video plays, that has nothing to do with Ranbir's case. Rhea then tells Aaliya that she had previously exchanged the real video and replaced it with a fake one.

Aaliya smiles cruelly and then says that Prachi is lying to them. Abhi tries to support Prachi, but a teary-eyed Prachi runs out of the house in shame. Ranbir follows her out of the house and asks her to stop. Abhi admonishes Aaliya while Ranbir goes to Prachi to try and console her. Later, Rhea asks Aaliya to support her as she feels like Abhi might have seen her at the accident. Meanwhile, Abhi tries to recall what he exactly saw at the accident site and wonders about Rhea's involvement.

Ranbir takes Prachi to his favourite ice cream shop and the two have a romantic moment. Meanwhile, Abhi reveals to Rhea and Aaliya that he saw Maya at the accident and says that he will not spare her. After ice cream, Ranbir and Prachi have a playful race. Ranbir purposely loses the race to make Prachi happy. At the same time, Rhea is crying and tells Aaliya that everything is going against her. She reveals that after the accident, she thought Ranbir and Prachi would hate each other, but instead, they have only grown closer.

