Kumkum Bhagya Written Update February 06 | Saloni Plans Against Maya

Kum​​​​​kum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show is aired at 9 pm on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was aired on February 06, 2020. Check out the written update for the latest episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

Kumkum Bhagya written update February 06, 2020

The episode begins with Rhea and Maya discussing Saloni. Rhea does not want Saloni to mess up her plans and is worried that Saloni's hatred for Maya will lead to problems. However, Maya tells her to not worry and advises her to just pay off Saloni. Maya then returns home and talks to Aaliya.

Maya reveals to Aaliya that Saloni is trying to mess up their plans by telling the police that she was also attacked by Ranbir in the same hotel, at the same date and time, so that the case against Ranbir falls apart. Aaliya says that it will not matter as they do not want the case to go to court. Aaliya then asks Rhea to go talk to Ranbir and be romantic with him.

Meanwhile, Prachi and her family are discussing Ranbir's case. Sarita behen asks Prachi if she revealed the plan to Ranbir, and she replies by saying that Ranbir now knows about their counter plan against Maya. Pragya and Sarita behen praise Prachi and then Pragya decides to send a message to Abhi but is unable to connect to him, as Aaliya made sure that she got the wrong number.

Abhi sees that Ranbir is happy and asks him why he is so positive. Ranbir reveals that someone special to him still trusts him and that is all that matters to him. Abhi thinks that Ranbir is talking about Rhea and asks him to reveal her name. But Ranbir says that he cannot say her name, as she had requested him to keep her identity a secret. Ranbir then gets Prachi's call and leaves the house.

Later, Aaliya gives some cash to Rhea, but some of the notes fall down and Abhi notices them exchanging money. However, Aaliya lies and tells him that the money is for Rhea's personal spending. Abhi asks Rhea to take his card, but Rhea lies to him by saying that she is going street shopping. Abhi leaves them alone but is certain that they are lying to him.

Ranbir arrives at Prachi's house and picks her up in his car. The two then drive towards Maya's house while adorably arguing with each other. However, during a signal, Prachi notices that Rhea is in a car on the opposite side of the road. She quickly hides under the seat while Ranbir waves at Rhea. Rhea then walks to Ranbir's car and talks with him, with at the same time, Prachi is trying to keep herself hidden from Rhea.

