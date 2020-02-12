'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update February 12: Ranbir To Confess His Feeling To Prachi?

Kum​​​​​kum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show airs at 9 pm on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was aired on February 12, 2020. Check out the written update for the latest episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

Kumkum Bhagya written update February 12

The episode starts off with Aaliya trying to convince Rhea to distract Abhi from going to Maya's house. Aaliya also tells Rhea to divert Abhi's attention from Maya. However, Rhea is worried and considers telling Abhi the truth. Meanwhile, Abhi spots Rhea's car outside Maya's house and confronts her about it. Rhea denies being involved with Maya and decides to continue the lie by telling Abhi that she took the cash from Aaliya to pay Maya. However, she twists the truth and tells him that the money was for reclaiming the bag of evidence that Maya had against Ranbir.

Meanwhile, Sarita Behen is enraged when she sees Ranbir and Prachi together in the rain. Sarita then yells at Ranbir and insults him. She also asks him to leave the house. Ranbir is hurt by Sarita Behen's words and quickly leaves the house. Later, Ranbir calls up Prachi and tells her that he needs to confess something to her. Prachi is curious about what Ranbir has to say, so she decides to meet him.

Prachi and Ranbir finally meet and start talking outside her house. Prachi asks Ranbir what is wrong and he, in turn, asks her how she has not realized his true feeling yet. He then reveals that he felt something truly special when the two of them were together in the rain. Prachi is confused by Ranbir's statement, but she slowly starts to understand that Ranbir is confessing his true feeling to her.

