'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update February 13: Sarita Behen Locks Prachi In Her Room

Kum​​​​​kum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show airs at 9 pm on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was aired on February 12, 2020. Check out the written update for the latest episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

Kumkum Bhagya written update February 13

The episode begins with Abhi and Vikram talking about their love life. Abhi tells Vikram that he misses Pragya and confesses his love for her. He also tells Vikram that his wife is not materialistic and that she is a gem who only wants his love. Abhi is disappointed by the fact that he does not have Pragya's contact details and Vikram hopes that Abhi will eventually get his love.

Meanwhile, Ranbir meets Prachi and decides to tell her that he loves her. Prachi is still unsure about what Ranbir was trying to tell her last night when he talked about the special moment they shared in the rain. Rhea sees the two together and is enraged, and once again decides to continue with her plan instead of telling Abhi the truth.

Once Prachi returns home, Sarita Behen locks her in the room. Sarita Behen then tells Prachi that she only cares about real love and says that she will not let Prachi meet Ranbir. Prachi is confused by Sarita Behen's actions and wonders why she is behaving like this. Shahana asks Sarita Behen what she is doing, and Sarita Behen laughs, telling Shahana that Prachi claims that she is only friends with Ranbir, but that is not true. Sarita Behen then reveals that she is only coming between Ranbir and Prachi because she wants Prachi to realize her love for Ranbir.

Ranbir returns home and Vikram tells him to get changed before his mother sees him. Ranbir then wonders if Prachi truly loves him and starts overthinking. Vikram comes to the room and helps Ranbir dry his hair. The two then start talking and Vikram tries to make Ranbir confess his love for Prachi. However, Ranbir refuses to tell Vikram the truth, deciding to keep his feeling for Prachi a secret.

Meanwhile, Rhea looks at a picture of Ranbir and obsesses over him. Ranbir and Prachi think about each other at the same time and Prachi finally calls him. The two have an emotional talk and Ranbir tells her that he feels something for her. Prachi asks him to explain, but Ranbir cuts the call, saying that if he continues, he will reveal his true feelings to her.

