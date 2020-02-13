'Kundali Bhagya', 'Naagin' & 'Kumkum Bhagya' Rule The BARC India Rating Charts

BARC India releases the list of TV shows that are trending and top-rated every week. BARC's full form is Broadcast Audience Research Council. An article on an entertainment website shared the ratings of the TV show along with the channels as released by the council.

Balaji Telefilms rules the TV ratings

The list of top-rated TV shows has three shows sitting on top of the line, all belonging to Balaji Telefilms. The number one show on TV as per BARC is Kundali Bhagya with 8017 ratings. It is the most viewed show in urban areas. The TV show traces the story of Preeta and Karan and the troubles that the two face when it comes to marriage, love and relationships. It is one of the most trending shows and is loved by the fans.

The second show which is the most-viewed shows is Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehrila Khel with the ratings of 8004. The show comes to Colors TV and it shows the story of shape-shifting serpents. This is the fourth season of the show and it has gained immense popularity.

The third place is occupied by the show Kumkum Bhagya. The show started in the year 2014 and has since been one of the most favourites shows of the audiences. It tells the love story and troubles of Pragya and Abhi and airs on Zee TV.

