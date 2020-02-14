'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update February 14: Rhea Fought With Prachi

The episode started with Rhea going to Ranbeer and asking him if he wanted to give the roses to someone. Meanwhile, Prachi was going and she bumps into Rhea and Rhea created an issue out of this and told Ranbeer that all she wanted to do was fight with her so make sure next time she remembered to stay away from her. Prachi said that she did not have time to fight with her. After this Rhea saw Saloni and walked away.

This is what happened

After this Abhi bought some roses for Pragya and thought about her. While Ranbeer comforted Prachi and said she knows Rhea so he asked her to not mind her words. Prachi said to him that he did not need to meddle between them. Their relation is kind of messy and Prachi's mom said that Rhea is like her small sister.

Afterwards, Rhea’s friends asked her about roses. But Rhea thought about Saloni that what if she will tell about her deeds to Prachi. Prachi and Ranbir talked. Meanwhile, Saloni asked Prachi to meet her.

Meanwhile, Prachi and Ranbeer found Saloni but they could not find her. After that Ranbeer put up some roses petals on a table and when Prachi came and said she could not find Saloni. He suddenly showered rose petals on Prachi and this thought made her happy but she also said she was there for Saloni and not for fun. Rhea got jealous seeing Prachi and Ranbir. There, Ranbir looked for Saloni.

But before he found her, Rhea met Saloni and told her that Prachi is the one who wanted to spoil her relationship with Ranbeer and that why she was doing all of this. Saloni was influenced by Rhea to keep her mouth shut. While Rhea was thinking that she was going to break Prachi’s mother dream for getting good son in- law by giving a clean chit to Ranbeer.

