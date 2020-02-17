'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update February 17: Saloni Agrees To Help Rhea

Kum​​​​​kum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show airs at 9 pm on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was aired on February 17, 2020. Check out the written update for the latest episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

Kumkum Bhagya written update February 17, 2020

The episode starts with Rhea getting angry at Prachi. She feels like Prachi is trying to steal Ranbir from her and asks Saloni for her help. Rhea then tells Saloni to speak against Ranbir in court so that he gets in trouble. Rhea reveals that she wants to be Ranbir's savior, which will make him fall in love with her.

Meanwhile, Abhi is too engrossed in his own love story to realise that Rhea is tricking him. While he tries to get the truth out of Rhea once again, she easily managed to lie to him. Abhi then continues to worry about Pragya and how to contact her again. Saloni later contacts Rhea and agrees to help her against Prachi. Rhea is glad to hear this and starts fantasizing about her marriage with Ranbir.

Pragya is upset that she could not meet Abhi on Valentine's Day and wonders how to contact him again. She then realizes that someone left her roses outside her house. She quickly understands that the roses are from Abhi and starts missing him. She then resolves herself to meet Abhi by any means possible. However, when she calls him, the network fails to connect and she is once again disappointed at not being able to talk to Abhi.

Sarita Behen realizes that Pragya is hurting and asks her what is wrong. After they talk for a while, Pragya finally reveals that she misses Abhi and wants to meet him. Sarita behen decides to help Pragya reunite with her husband. However, Pragya feels like the whole world is against her and that she will never get to meet Abhi again.

