Kumkum Bhagya Written Update For February 19: Prachi Realises She's In Love With Ranbir

Kum​​​​​kum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show airs at 9 pm on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was aired on February 19, 2020.

Kumkum Bhagya written update February 19, 2020

The episode starts with Prachi and Ranbir realising that Maya is getting engaged in the same hotel they are in. Meanwhile, Abhi goes to meet Vikram and starts talking to him. After talking to Vikram, Abhi learns that he has once again just missed Pragya. At the same time, Rhea meets Maya and gives her the necklace. Prachi and Ranbir have a playful argument when they spot Sarita Behen and hide.

While Pragya is motivating the workers, Sarita Behen notices that Rhea is with Maya and gets suspicious. Rhea also sees Sarita Behen and quickly tries to hide. However, Sarita Behen finds her and the two start arguing. Rhea yells at Sarita and tells her to not interfere in her life, then Rhea runs away from the scene. At the same time, Vikram and Abhi meet Maya's father and realise that she is getting engaged. Abhi is enraged and asks the manager to cancel the wedding but Vikram stops him and tells him to be patient.

Ranbir and Prachi sneak into Maya's engagement and start dancing. At that moment, Prachi understands that she loves Ranbir and gets nervous. She runs away from the dance floor with Ranbir in tow. Ranbir asks Prachi what happened, but she tells him to leave her alone. The two then start arguing and are spotted by Rhea, who decides to take advantage of the situation.

Meanwhile, Pragya and Abhi once again miss each other and are unable to meet. Ranbir and Prachi try to find Maya but Rhea manages to hide her. Sarita behen tells Pragya that Rhea is working with Maya but Pragya does not believe her. Ranbir and Prachi finally meet Maya's mother, who tells them that she is in the washroom. Prachi then enters the washroom to look for Maya and find out the truth.

