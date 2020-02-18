Kumkum Bhagya Written Update February 18: Everyone Arrives At Vikram's Hotel

Kum​​​​​kum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show airs at 9 pm on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was aired on February 18, 2020. Check out the written update for the latest episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

Prachi tells Ranbir that she will trick and intimidate Maya in a different voice. Ranbir then goes to Prachi's house where the two have a romantic argument. Prachi tells Ranbir that they have to focus on their plan and not get distracted. They then watch Maya's family leave the house.

Meanwhile, Vikram is happy with Sarita Behen and Pragya's work and thanks them for saving his hotel. Abhi calls Vikram and asks him about his problem but he reassures Abhi by saying that Pragya handled the task. Upon hearing Pragya's name, Abhi decides to go meet Vikram. Vikram is delighted that his friend is coming over and plans to make him meet his love.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Prachi are arguing in a car and end up slamming into Abhi's car. Abhi realizes that Ranbir is the driver and asks him why he was driving so fast. Prachi comes to Ranbir's defence, which surprises Abhi. Abhi then asks Ranbir to come with him and he is unable to refuse. At the same time, Maya is getting engaged. Rhea comes into the engagement room and pulls Maya away to talk with her.

Rhea comes to Vikram's hotel and wonders what Sarita Behen is doing there. She and Sarita then start arguing and are noticed by Pragya. Pragya comes over to calm things down and supports Rhea. Rhea is glad that Pragya supported her and she considers Pragya to be the best woman in the world. Abhi, Ranbir and Prachi then enter Vikram's hotel. After Abhi leaves to meet Vikram, Prachi recalls that Maya is getting engaged in the very same hotel they are in. Prachi and Ranbir then decide to discover the truth for themselves.

