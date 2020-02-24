Kumkum Bhagya Written Update February 24, 2020: Abhi Knows About The Necklace

February 24, 2020's episode starts with Ranbir admitting to Prachi that he got close to Maya for stupid reasons. He also tells her that if he had not flirted with Maya that day, then all this drama would not have occurred. However, Prachi consoles him and tries to make him feel better. She tells him that they will soon find out the truth and punish Maya. When Prachi wipes Ranbir's tears, she suddenly realises that she loves him.

Kumkum Bhagya written update for February 24, 2020

Prachi denies her feeling for Ranbir, telling herself that he is just a friend. Meanwhile, Abhi starts to doubt Rhea, wondering how her necklace got into the hands of Maya. At that moment, Abhi is distracted by an old woman on the road. He helps the old woman and tells her that he truly loves helping others. Pragya misses Abhi once again and is disappointed by the fact that she was unable to meet him.

Abhi returns to his house to meet Rhea. However, Meera tells him that Rhea has gone out. Meera then calls Rhea and tells her to come back home. Abhi tells Meera that he does not trust Rhea anymore and that he has decided to find the truth by any means.

Ranbir meets Maya at the hotel and asks her why she is trying to ruin his life. Maya refuses to tell him the truth and Ranbir shames her for lying, telling her that Prachi trusts him and that they will find out the truth sooner or later.

Meanwhile, Rhea and Prachi crash into one another and start arguing. Prachi tells Rhea that proving Ranbir's innocence is more important than their squabbles. Rhea calls Prachi opportunistic and tells her to stay away from Ranbir's life. Prachi then tells Rhea to not come between her and Ranbir's relationship.

Abhi suddenly calls Rhea and asks her to return home. A worried Rhea grudgingly leaves Prachi alone and goes back home. Abhi tells Meera about Maya's engagement party at the hotel. He also tells her about how he saw Maya wear Rhea's necklace. Meanwhile, Shahana teases Prachi for fighting over Ranbir. Prachi denies her feelings for Ranbir and tells Shahana to shut up. At the same time, Ranbir continues to threaten Maya and tells her that he will ruin her image.

