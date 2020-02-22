Kumkum Bhagya Written Update February 21, 2020: Rhea Tries To Electrocute Prachi

In the latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Vikram asks Ranbir to come back home along with him. To this, Ranbir refuses and says he wants to stay back to help Pragya with the event. Ranbir then picks a tray and assures Vikram that he actually has a lot of work to do. Pragya then tells Ranbir that he does not need to do so much, to which he says he dreamt of becoming a waiter once.

Kumkum Bhagya written update February 21, 2020

Prachi walks towards the Ganpati idol to light a diya, not knowing that Rhea had laid a trap for her. As she starts walking towards the idol with a diya, Ranbir and Pragya find her and stop her from moving any step further. This startles Prachi and she gets scared. Pragya saves her daughter and notices someone behind the curtain.

When she moves ahead to find out who has been hiding behind the curtain, Rhea escapes. On the other hand, Abhi wishes Maya on her engagement and warns her not to create any scene with Ranbir. He also says that he would expose her if she creates any scenes. Ranbir decides to take Prachi to a doctor and Pragya walks back to the party. She hears Abhi sing a romantic song for her and she tries to reach him but he fails to notice her in the crowd.

Prachi then tells Ranbir that they need to focus on Maya. Ranbir tells Prachi that he wants to confess something to her. Abhi takes a picture with Maya’s father and he shows him a family picture. In the picture, Abhi notices that Maya is wearing the same necklace Abhi had gifted his daughter, Rhea. Abhi walks away from there while Pragya comes rushing back looking for him.

