'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update | February 20: Rhea Plans To Electrocute Prachi

Kum​​​​​kum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show airs at 9 pm on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was aired on February 20, 2020. Check out the written update for the latest episode of the show.

Kumkum Bhagya written update February 20, 2020

The episode starts with Prachi coming out of the washroom and telling Ranbir that she could not find Maya. Prachi drops her earring as she walks away and Ranbir picks them. Ranbir then helps Prachi wear the earring and the whole moment is seen by Rhea, who is enraged by Ranbir and Prachi's relationship. Later, Vikram calls up Ranbir and asks him to keep an eye on the staff, as he does not like the fact that Maya's engagement is going on in his hotel.

However, Ranbir lies and tells Vikram that he is out. Meanwhile, Rhea bumps into Sarita Behen and the two start arguing. Sarita Behen interrogates Rhea about her meeting with Maya but Rhea instead starts insulting Prachi. She even calls Prachi a thief who steals father and boyfriends. Sarita is shocked by this statement and is unable to stop Rhea from walking away. At the same time, Vikram finds Ranbir and scolds him for lying. Pragya notices Ranbir and Prachi, and she wonders what are they doing in the hotel.

Shahana tries to cover for Prachi and Ranbir by telling Pragya that they are in the hotel for a dance competition. However, Pragya does not believe Shahana's lie and tells Ranbir and Prachi to split up, as she does not want them to cause trouble for Vikram. Rhea notices that Ranbir and Prachi are separating from each other thanks to Pragya. Now that Prachi is alone, Rhea decides to try and harm her.

Rhea overhears Pragya asking Prachi to light a Diya. Rhea then plans to pour water over the wire connected to the Diya, so that Prachi gets electrocuted. Rhea believes that the electrocution will cause Prachi to lose her memory, but as Prachi enters the temple, Rhea starts to have second thoughts, as she realises that Prachi could die.

