Kumkum Bhagya Written Update February 25, 2020: Ranbir's Threats Against Maya Backfires

February 25, 2020's episode, begins with Ranbir threatening Maya by telling her that he will ruin her engagement. However, Maya just asks him to get out of her room. Ranbir then warns her that when he finds out the truth, he will ruin her life.

Meanwhile, Rhea returns home and asks Abhi why he called. Abhi tells her that it is late and that she should always inform someone before leaving the house. Then he suddenly questions Rhea about the diamond necklace and asks her where she kept it. Rhea pretends to be oblivious and says that she will look for it in her room. However, Abhi knows that she is lying and tells her that he saw the necklace with Maya.

Taapsee Pannu makes a cameo in this episode, where she meets Pragya in character, as Amrita, the protagonist of the upcoming film Thappad. Taapsee Pannu (as Amrita) tells Pragya how she was slapped by her husband. She then asks Pragya to watch her story unfold and leaves the hotel.

Later, the workers at the hotel prepare the stage for the engagement and turn on Maya's mic. Ranbir is unaware that Maya's mic has been turned on, and he starts threatening her. He reveals his plan to Maya, telling her that he will tell everyone that they actually love each other, which will break off her engagement with Mohit. Everyone is shocked upon hearing this and Mohit proclaims that he will no longer marry Maya.

Ranbir and Maya walk out on stage and are shocked to see everyone staring at them. Ranbir then realises that Maya's mic was on and that now everyone believes his threats to be the truth. So, while he was successful in breaking off Maya's engagement, everyone now thinks that he and Maya are actually in love.

Ranbir sees Prachi leave the hotel and follows her. Prachi scolds Ranbir for his debacle and tells him that he will now get married to Maya. Ranbir tries to console Prachi and tell her that it was an accident, but she refuses to listen to him and leaves. Ranbir later meets Pragya, and Sarita Behen, who reassure him and promise to protect him from Maya.

