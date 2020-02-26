Kumkum Bhagya Written Update February 26, 2020: Ranbir Has To Marry Maya?

The episode of February 26 begins with Prachi and Ranbir cutely arguing with each other. Prachi yells at Ranbir for ruining their plan. Ranbir tries to defend himself and says that he was only trying to threaten Maya. He also tells Prachi that he did not mean the things that he said on stage.

Kumkum Bhagya Written Update February 26, 2020

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update February 24, 2020: Abhi knows about the necklace

While Ranbir and Prachi are fighting, Abhi and Vikram are having a party. Vikram gets drunk and tells Abhi that he is his true friend. Vikram also praises Pragya, and tells Abhi that Prachi's mother handled everything wonderfully and the guests were all happy.

Later, Ranbir gets a call from Pallavi, who asks him to come back home. Pragya asks Prachi to accompany him back but she is still annoyed with him and the two start fighting once again. Ranbir tries to placate Prachi but is unsuccessful. Finally, he decides to playfully perform a Kathak dance, which makes Prachi laugh. Ranbir tells Prachi that she likes his foolish antics because she is fond of him. Prachi once more tries to quash her feelings for Ranbir and starts yelling at him again.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update | February 20: Rhea plans to electrocute Prachi

Ranbir and Prachi finally reach home and are shocked to see Maya's parents. Maya's father demands that Ranbir has to marry his daughter. Abhi refuses to let Ranbir marry Maya and asks the father why he is suddenly doing this. Maya's father then tells everyone how Ranbir proposed to Maya on stage and broke off her engagement. Ranbir denies actually loving Maya and tells everyone that it was an accident.

However, Maya's father refuses to accept this and says that he has video proof of Ranbir's proposal. Even after seeing the video, Abhi does not believe that Ranbir loves Maya and says that he was just acting. However, Maya's father refuses to listen and continues to demand that Ranbir marry his daughter. Rhea finally arrives at the scene and is shocked to learn about Ranbir's alleged proposal to Maya.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya written update February 21, 2020: Rhea tries to electrocute Prachi

When Vikram tells the father that he will not let his son marry Maya, the latter's father gets angry and threatens to take action against the entire family. He says that he was humiliated and will not stop unless Ranbir marries Maya. Maya's father also tells Ranbir that he appreciates Ranbir's fearless side and will gladly accept him as his son-in-law.

Finally, Maya's father leaves and everyone begins questioning Ranbir. Ranbir confesses that he was trying to threaten Maya, but his plan backfired when the mikes were turned on. Suddenly, Vikram shocks the whole family by proclaiming that the marriage will happen.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update February 25, 2020: Ranbir's threats against Maya backfires

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.