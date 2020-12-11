Kumkum Bhagya Written Update for Dec 10, 2020: Abhi Agrees For Ranbir And Rhea's Relation

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on December 10, 2020. Read Kumkum Bhagya written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Kumkum Bhagya written update

Kumkum Bhagya December 10 episode starts as both, Pragya and Abhi are crying in their respective bedrooms holding each other’s pictures and remembering each other. Dadi comes to Abhi’s room and asks him the reason why he is in a lot of pain. She asks Abhi to lay his head on her lap as he will feel better after that. Abhi cries while laying on dadi’s lap and then asks her to go and sleep.

Meanwhile, Aaryan asks Ranbir the reason for his silence. Ranbir expresses his pain and says that he loves Prachi a lot but is very sad about the fact that he can’t be with her. He says that he wanted to be with Prachi at any cost but he didn’t know that it would be at the cost of his own mother. Ranbir says in order to keep his mother happy, he will marry Rhea even if that means that he will be sad all his life.

Next morning, Sarita Ben asks Pragya, Prachi, and Shahana to come to the jewellery store with her. She says that it will be a change and an outing for all of them as it has been long they had gone out together. Even though Pragya says that she doesn’t feel like going anywhere, the rest of them force her to come with them.

Ranbir, Vikram, Pallavi, and dida arrive at the Mehra house for breakfast. Pallavi tells Abhi that she has come to ask for Rhea’s hand for her son Ranbir. Abhi agrees to get the two married if they are happy with it. Rhea says that she loves Ranbir a lot and asks Ranbir if he loves Rhea. Ranbir recalls the moments spent with Prachi and the promises he made to her. Stay tuned to know about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode update.

