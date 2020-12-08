'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update for December 7, 2020: Pragya Learns About Abhi's Marriage

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on December 7, 2020. Read Kumkum Bhagya written update further ahead to know what happened in the latest episode.

Kumkum Bhagya December 7 episode starts as Sarita Ben tells Pragya that she knows about what happened last night. She says that she knows the way Rhea behaved with her and threw her out of the house was completely wrong. But, Sarita Ben explains to Pragya that all children are not the same and Rhea is not like Prachi. She says that Rhea is not understanding Pragya’s love for her right now but one day she will. Sarita Ben says that Pragya is lucky to have a husband like Mr Mehra who loves her even after staying away from each other for so many years. Sarita ben says that Pragya and Abhi should be together in order to bring their daughters closer.

Pragya recalls the time spent with Abhi and smiles. She tells Sarita Ben that what she said is completely right and it is very important for her and Abhi to stay together to get their family back. She goes ahead to call Abhi but listens to Abhi’s voice note asking her to meet him at the Evershine Hotel. She wonders why Abhi was sounding so stressed and tries to call him. When Abhi’s mobile phone is unreachable, she decides to call on the landline number of the Mehra house.

Just as she calls on the landline number, Mitali picks up the phone. Aaliya gets angry at Mitali for picking up the phone at the time of an important announcement. Aaliya takes the phone from Mitali’s hands and keeps it back on the table but she forgets to cut the call. It is then when Aaliya informs the Mehra family about Meera and Abhi’s marriage, that Pragya too comes to know about it through the phone. Pragya is left in tears listening to this news. Stay tuned to know about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode update.

