'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update for Dec 3: Abhi Talks To Meera About Their Relationship

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on December 3, 2020. Read Kumkum Bhagya written update further ahead to know what happened in the latest episode.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For November 23: Rhea Gets Arrested On Diwali Night

Kumkum Bhagya written update

Kumkum Bhagya December 3 episode starts as Rhea asks Abhi to marry Meera. Rhea says that when she was in school, all of her friends used to tease her because she didn’t have a mother. She used to come back home and cry herself to sleep but when Abhi used to wake her up calling her his “sweetheart”, she used to think that she was a fool to believe all those children in school.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update for November 30, 2020: Rhea Breaks All Ties With Pragya

Rhea says that Abhi has been a mother and a father to her. But, Abhi has broken her hope as he shared Rhea’s share of love with Prachi. Rhea says that she was feeling insecure and was very afraid about the fact that Prachi will snatch her father from her and that is the only reason why she started harming herself. Rhea says that there is nobody in her life except for Abhi. Abhi is left shocked.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update for December 1, 2020: Pallavi Gets A Heart-attack

Abhi goes to Meera’s room to talk to her about what Rhea has said. Abhi tells Meera that she knows that he is already married to Pragya and he loves her a lot. But, there are issues between Rhea and Pragya because of which Rhea has asked Abhi to marry Meera. Meera gets surprised and starts crying. Abhi tells Meera that no one is forcing her to get into a relationship with him and she can clearly say “no” if she wants.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update for December 2, 2020: Rhea Asks Abhi To Remarry

Meera says that being Rhea’s caretaker has been one of the most important parts of her life. Abhi too has always treated Meera with the utmost respect and never made her feel like a servant. Meera says that anyone will be a fool to reject Abhi’s proposal. Rhea overhears the conversation. Stay tuned to know about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode update.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.