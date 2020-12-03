'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update for December 2, 2020: Rhea Asks Abhi To Remarry

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on December 2, 2020. Read Kumkum Bhagya written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For November 18, 2020: Rhea Breaks All Ties With Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya written update

Kumkum Bhagya December 2 episode starts as Ranbir decides to leave the Kohli house. Just as Pallavi breaks all ties with him, Ranbir accepts this fact and starts to move outside as he claims that Prachi is his world. But, as soon as Ranbir steps out of the Kohli house, Pallavi gets a heart attack and falls down. Vikram and dida start to shout and Ranbir comes running back inside the house. Just as they take Pallavi to the hospital, Ranbir blames himself for Pallavi’s condition and apologizes to his family.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For November 23: Rhea Gets Arrested On Diwali Night

Prachi and the rest of her family go to check on Pragya in her room, where they find her lying on the floor holding Rhea’s pictures and all the gifts that she had gotten for Rhea over the years. Just as Prachi steps forward to console Pragya, Saritaben stops her and asks her to leave Pragya alone. Prachi, Sarita Ben, and Shanaya leave Pragya alone and let Pragya cry herself to sleep.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update for November 30, 2020: Rhea Breaks All Ties With Pragya

Meanwhile, the doctor at the hospital informs Ranbir and the Kohli family that Pallavi is out of danger and there’s nothing to worry about. The doctor then adds further that they should avoid stressing Pallavi over anything as her heart is still weak. Ranbir goes inside to meet Pallavi and promises to her that he will do whatever she wants him to do. Just as Pallavi asks Ranbir to choose between herself and Prachi, Vikram overhears everything.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update for December 1, 2020: Pallavi Gets A Heart-attack

Abhi and Aaliya run behind Rhea and find her in the middle of speeding cars on the main road. Abhi and Aaliya bring Rhea back to safety. Just as Abhi notices that Rhea’s behaviour towards Aaliya has changed, he confronts Aaliya and blames Aaliya for Rhea being in this disturbed state. Aaliya, in turn, holds Abhi responsible for Rhea’s condition as it is Abhi who has kept Rhea deprived of a mother’s love by not remarrying after Pragya left him. Rhea also gets involved in the conversation and asks Abhi to prove his love for Rhea by marrying Meera. Stay tuned to know about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode update.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.